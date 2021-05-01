TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

_____

893 FPUS54 KLUB 010824

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

TXZ035-012115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming partly sunny through early

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ026-012115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before daybreak.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ021-012115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-012115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ023-012115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ024-012115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ025-012115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers through the day.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the morning, then increasing to southeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-012115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ028-012115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny late in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny then becoming sunny late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-012115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ030-012115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-012115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late this afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ032-012115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ033-012115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Slight chance of showers before daybreak. Slight chance of

showers late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ034-012115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Slight chance of showers late this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-012115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ037-012115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-012115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-012115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of showers before daybreak, then a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-012115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-012115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ042-012115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ043-012115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Rain showers

likely through the day. Isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ044-012115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

324 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely

before daybreak, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather