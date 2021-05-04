TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021

_____

571 FPUS54 KLUB 040732

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

TXZ035-042115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-042115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-042115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ022-042115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ023-042115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-042115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-042115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-042115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ028-042115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-042115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-042115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-042115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-042115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-042115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ034-042115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-042115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-042115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-042115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-042115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-042115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-042115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-042115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-042115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-042115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

232 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

