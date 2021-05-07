TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

346 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

