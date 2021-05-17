TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ 837 FPUS54 KLUB 170612 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 TXZ035-170915- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ026-170915- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ021-170915- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ022-170915- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ023-170915- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ024-170915- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ025-170915- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ027-170915- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ028-170915- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ029-170915- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ030-170915- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ031-170915- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ032-170915- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ033-170915- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ034-170915- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ036-170915- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ037-170915- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ038-170915- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ039-170915- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ040-170915- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ041-170915- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ042-170915- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ043-170915- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ044-170915- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 112 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. $$