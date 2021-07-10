TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021 _____ 815 FPUS54 KLUB 100818 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 TXZ035-102130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ026-102130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ021-102130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ022-102130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ023-102130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ024-102130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ025-102130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ027-102130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ028-102130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ029-102130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ030-102130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ031-102130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ032-102130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ033-102130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ034-102130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ036-102130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ037-102130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ038-102130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ039-102130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ040-102130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ041-102130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ042-102130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ043-102130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ044-102130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 318 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather