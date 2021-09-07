TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

TXZ035-072115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-072115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ021-072115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-072115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-072115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-072115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ025-072115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ027-072115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-072115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-072115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-072115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-072115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ032-072115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ033-072115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-072115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-072115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-072115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ038-072115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ039-072115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-072115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-072115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-072115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-072115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-072115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

