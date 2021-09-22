TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

330 FPUS54 KLUB 220742

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

TXZ035-222115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-222115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ021-222115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-222115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-222115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-222115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-222115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ027-222115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-222115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-222115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-222115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-222115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ032-222115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-222115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-222115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-222115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-222115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-222115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ039-222115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-222115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-222115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-222115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-222115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ044-222115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather