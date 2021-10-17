TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

TXZ035-172115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ026-172115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ021-172115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ022-172115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-172115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-172115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-172115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ027-172115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ028-172115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ029-172115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ030-172115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ031-172115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ032-172115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ033-172115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ034-172115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ036-172115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ037-172115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ038-172115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ039-172115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ040-172115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ041-172115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ042-172115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-172115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ044-172115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

