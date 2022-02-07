TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

_____

789 FPUS54 KLUB 070857

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

TXZ035-072215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-072215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-072215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-072215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ023-072215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ024-072215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-072215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-072215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-072215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-072215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ030-072215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-072215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-072215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-072215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ034-072215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-072215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-072215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-072215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-072215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-072215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-072215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-072215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-072215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-072215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

257 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

