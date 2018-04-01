TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 12:55 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
1151 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
...A MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW WILL CONTINUE INTO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING OVER THE SOUTHERN NEAR SHORE WATERS...
.A strong enough pressure gradient along the coast will keep
southeast winds moderate to strong into the early morning hours on
Sunday. Winds are expected to diminish slightly before daybreak.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...Southeast wind around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet with occasional seas to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast