TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 38

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1253 AM CDT SAT APR 07 2018

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 38 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

CW

. ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE

SABINE LAKE

CALCASIEU LAKE

VERMILION BAY

LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN AND LAKE MAUREPAS

MISSISSIPPI SOUND

LAKE BORGNE

CHANDELEUR SOUND

BRETON SOUND

_____

_____

