TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

352 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...Marine Conditions Gradually Improving This Morning...

.Moderate offshore flow and elevated waves will persist through

this morning, gradually diminishing through the day. Small

craft should exercise caution through sunrise.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Conditions have fallen below criteria and the advisory will be

allowed to expire on time.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Conditions have fallen below criteria and the advisory will be

allowed to expire on time.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Conditions have fallen below criteria and the advisory will be

allowed to expire on time.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Conditions have fallen below criteria and the advisory will be

allowed to expire on time.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast