TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 4:57 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
352 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...Marine Conditions Gradually Improving This Morning...
.Moderate offshore flow and elevated waves will persist through
this morning, gradually diminishing through the day. Small
craft should exercise caution through sunrise.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Conditions have fallen below criteria and the advisory will be
allowed to expire on time.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Conditions have fallen below criteria and the advisory will be
allowed to expire on time.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Conditions have fallen below criteria and the advisory will be
allowed to expire on time.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Conditions have fallen below criteria and the advisory will be
allowed to expire on time.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast