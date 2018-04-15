TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1013 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.Moderate to strong northwesterly winds and elevated seas can be

expected.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast