TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:17 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1013 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.Moderate to strong northwesterly winds and elevated seas can be
expected.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
