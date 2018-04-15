TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 7:41 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
638 PM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...Strong winds will continue over the coastal waters through
early this evening...
.Northerly winds are expected to diminish through the evening.
Seas will begin to drop in response to the falling winds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
Winds will decrease below 20 knots this evening.
Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast