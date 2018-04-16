TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

507 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...STRONG ONSHORE FLOW EXPECTED...

.Onshore flow will strengthen to strong levels this evening as

low pressure deepens west of the area. Seas will build in

response to this. Conditions should improve to moderate to strong

wind during the afternoon on Tuesday, but return to strong levels

Tuesday night.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM PORT ARANSAS TO

MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM SHORE OUT TO 20 NAUTICAL MILES AND FOR

BAFFIN BAY TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM 20 TO 60 NAUTICAL MILES...

* WINDS...Becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES...Building to 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM PORT ARANSAS TO

MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM SHORE OUT TO 20 NAUTICAL MILES AND FOR

BAFFIN BAY TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM 20 TO 60 NAUTICAL MILES...

* WINDS...Becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES...Building to 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM PORT ARANSAS TO

MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM SHORE OUT TO 20 NAUTICAL MILES AND FOR

BAFFIN BAY TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM 20 TO 60 NAUTICAL MILES...

* WINDS...Becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES...Building to 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CDT MONDAY UNTIL

1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR BAYS AND WATERWAYS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT

ARANSAS AND FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT ARANSAS OUT

20 NAUTICAL MILES...

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS/WAVES...Bays choppy to occasionally rough. Seas building

to 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CDT MONDAY UNTIL

1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR BAYS AND WATERWAYS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT

ARANSAS AND FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT ARANSAS OUT

20 NAUTICAL MILES...

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS/WAVES...Bays choppy to occasionally rough. Seas building

to 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast