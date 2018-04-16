TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:12 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
507 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...STRONG ONSHORE FLOW EXPECTED...
.Onshore flow will strengthen to strong levels this evening as
low pressure deepens west of the area. Seas will build in
response to this. Conditions should improve to moderate to strong
wind during the afternoon on Tuesday, but return to strong levels
Tuesday night.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM PORT ARANSAS TO
MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM SHORE OUT TO 20 NAUTICAL MILES AND FOR
BAFFIN BAY TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM 20 TO 60 NAUTICAL MILES...
* WINDS...Becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES...Building to 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM PORT ARANSAS TO
MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM SHORE OUT TO 20 NAUTICAL MILES AND FOR
BAFFIN BAY TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM 20 TO 60 NAUTICAL MILES...
* WINDS...Becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES...Building to 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM PORT ARANSAS TO
MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM SHORE OUT TO 20 NAUTICAL MILES AND FOR
BAFFIN BAY TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL FROM 20 TO 60 NAUTICAL MILES...
* WINDS...Becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES...Building to 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CDT MONDAY UNTIL
1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR BAYS AND WATERWAYS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT
ARANSAS AND FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT ARANSAS OUT
20 NAUTICAL MILES...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS/WAVES...Bays choppy to occasionally rough. Seas building
to 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CDT MONDAY UNTIL
1 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR BAYS AND WATERWAYS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT
ARANSAS AND FOR COASTAL WATERS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT ARANSAS OUT
20 NAUTICAL MILES...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS/WAVES...Bays choppy to occasionally rough. Seas building
to 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast