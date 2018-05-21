TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

* Until 1215 AM CDT.

* At 1010 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Downtown Corpus Christi to 14 nm west of Flour

Bluff to near Riviera Beach, moving east at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

* Locations impacted include...

Riviera Beach, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi North Beach, Corpus

Christi Naval Air Station, Port Aransas, Ingleside On The Bay,

Malaquite Beach and Downtown Corpus Christi.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

* Until 1215 AM CDT.

* At 1010 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Downtown Corpus Christi to 14 nm west of Flour

Bluff to near Riviera Beach, moving east at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

* Locations impacted include...

Riviera Beach, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi North Beach, Corpus

Christi Naval Air Station, Port Aransas, Ingleside On The Bay,

Malaquite Beach and Downtown Corpus Christi.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather