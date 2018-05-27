TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1040 PM CDT SAT MAY 26 2018

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Matagorda Bay...

The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant

threat to boaters. Gusty winds around 25 knots are still possible

for the next 30 minutes as an outflow boundary moves offshore

away from the weakening storm.

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Matagorda Bay...

The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant

threat to boaters. Gusty winds around 25 knots are still possible

for the next 30 minutes as an outflow boundary moves offshore

away from the weakening storm.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather