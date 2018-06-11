TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:08 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
...Strong Southeast Winds Expected across the Laguna Madre Today...
.Low pressure developing in the Central Plains and high pressure
over the eastern Gulf of Mexico will combine to produce strong
southeast winds across the lower Texas coastal waters today.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather