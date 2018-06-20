TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1245 AM CDT Wed Jun 20 2018

...ELEVATED SEAS FROM TROPICAL WAVE THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Moderate southeast winds and elevated seas winds continue across

the offshore waters of the Middle Texas Coast leading to Small

Craft Advisory conditions. Conditions will remain elevated over

the offshore waters through Wednesday morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet...occasionally up to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

