TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

646 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...Small Craft Advisory is in Effect...

.Elevated winds and seas will persist through this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 knots with gusts between 25 to 30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

