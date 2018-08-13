TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

929 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory for winds.

Southeast winds will range from 15 to 20 knots into the early

overnight hours. Mariners in small craft are urged to operate with

caution.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory for winds.

Southeast winds will range from 15 to 20 knots into the early

overnight hours. Mariners in small craft are urged to operate with

caution.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather