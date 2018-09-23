TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1121 PM CDT SAT SEP 22 2018

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE LOWER TEXAS BAY AND GULF WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1117 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated

scattered strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds from 20

to 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending

from 33 nautical miles northeast of the Port Mansfield Cut to near

Port Isabel, moving east at 10 knots.

Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway, Port Isabel and Laguna

Vista.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds 20 to 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE LOWER TEXAS BAY AND GULF WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1117 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated

scattered strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds from 20

to 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending

from 33 nautical miles northeast of the Port Mansfield Cut to near

Port Isabel, moving east at 10 knots.

Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway, Port Isabel and Laguna

Vista.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds 20 to 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE LOWER TEXAS BAY AND GULF WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1117 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated

scattered strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds from 20

to 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending

from 33 nautical miles northeast of the Port Mansfield Cut to near

Port Isabel, moving east at 10 knots.

Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway, Port Isabel and Laguna

Vista.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds 20 to 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE LOWER TEXAS BAY AND GULF WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1117 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated

scattered strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds from 20

to 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending

from 33 nautical miles northeast of the Port Mansfield Cut to near

Port Isabel, moving east at 10 knots.

Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway, Port Isabel and Laguna

Vista.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds 20 to 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE LOWER TEXAS BAY AND GULF WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1117 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated

scattered strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds from 20

to 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending

from 33 nautical miles northeast of the Port Mansfield Cut to near

Port Isabel, moving east at 10 knots.

Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway, Port Isabel and Laguna

Vista.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds 20 to 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE LOWER TEXAS BAY AND GULF WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1117 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated

scattered strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds from 20

to 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending

from 33 nautical miles northeast of the Port Mansfield Cut to near

Port Isabel, moving east at 10 knots.

Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Queen Isabella Causeway, Port Isabel and Laguna

Vista.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds 20 to 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather