TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

* Until 530 AM CDT.

* At 439 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located near High Island 52, or 11 nm northeast of

High Island 63, moving northeast at 5 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small

hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

_____

