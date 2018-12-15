TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1000 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...STRONG OFFSHORE FLOW OVER THE COASTAL WATERS TONIGHT...

.A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the Coastal Waters

where winds remain strong. Small Craft Advisory conditions are

expected over the nearshore waters through early Saturday morning

and across the offshore waters through mid morning Saturday.

Marine conditions will improve from west to east tonight through

Saturday morning. A weak to moderate offshore flow is expected by

Saturday afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

