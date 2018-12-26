TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
329 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
.An increase in winds and building seas are expected this morning
through Thursday morning resulting in hazardous marine conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts
up to 35 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building seas up to 7 to 10 feet with occasional
seas up to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...and/or
seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous conditions
for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts
up to 35 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building seas up to 7 to 10 feet with occasional
seas up to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...and/or
seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous conditions
for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts
up to 35 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building seas up to 7 to 10 feet with occasional
seas up to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...and/or
seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous conditions
for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts
up to 35 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building seas up to 7 to 10 feet with occasional
seas up to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...and/or
seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous conditions
for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather