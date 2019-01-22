TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

347 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...Hazardous Marine Conditions Expected into Wednesday...

.The approach and passage of a cold front will create strong

winds and rough seas along the Lower Texas Coast through

Wednesday night. Small Craft Advisories and a Gale Watch are in

effect, while a Gale Warning may be possible for Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday

morning.

* WINDS...South at 15 to 25 knots today. North 20 to 30 knots with

frequent gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters into this evening and again

late tonight through Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday

afternoon.

* WINDS...South at 15 to 30 knots today. North at 20 to 30 knots

with gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.

* WAVES/SEAS...8 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday

morning.

* WINDS...South at 15 to 30 knots today. North at 20 to 30 knots

with gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet through tonight, building to 7 to 10

feet on Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday

morning.

* WINDS...South at 15 to 25 knots today. North 20 to 30 knots with

frequent gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters into this evening and again

late tonight through Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday

afternoon.

* WINDS...South at 15 to 30 knots today. North at 20 to 30 knots

with gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.

* WAVES/SEAS...8 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

