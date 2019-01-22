TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
347 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Expected into Wednesday...
.The approach and passage of a cold front will create strong
winds and rough seas along the Lower Texas Coast through
Wednesday night. Small Craft Advisories and a Gale Watch are in
effect, while a Gale Warning may be possible for Wednesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday
morning.
* WINDS...South at 15 to 25 knots today. North 20 to 30 knots with
frequent gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters into this evening and again
late tonight through Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...South at 15 to 30 knots today. North at 20 to 30 knots
with gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.
* WAVES/SEAS...8 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday
morning.
* WINDS...South at 15 to 30 knots today. North at 20 to 30 knots
with gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet through tonight, building to 7 to 10
feet on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday
morning.
* WINDS...South at 15 to 25 knots today. North 20 to 30 knots with
frequent gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters into this evening and again
late tonight through Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday
afternoon.
* WINDS...South at 15 to 30 knots today. North at 20 to 30 knots
with gusts to gale force possible by mid morning Wednesday.
* WAVES/SEAS...8 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
