TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 23, 2019

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A

* SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR...

COASTAL WATERS FROM FREEPORT TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL TX OUT 20

NM...

MATAGORDA BAY...

* UNTIL 200 AM CST.

* AT 118 AM CST...A FRONT WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 10

NM NORTHWEST OF EAST MATAGORDA BAY TO NEAR SEADRIFT...MOVING SOUTH

AT 25 KNOTS. PALACIOS HAD A WIND GUST OF 41 KNOTS WITH THE PASSING

OF A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH A COLD FRONT.

HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER.

SOURCE...RADAR.

IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND

SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL...TURTLE BAY...EAST MATAGORDA BAY...PORT

LAVACA...PORT OCONNOR...MATAGORDA JETTY AND PALACIOS BAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SEEK SAFE SHELTER...MARINERS CAN EXPECT GUSTY WINDS AND INCREASING

WAVES.

