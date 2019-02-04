TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1217 PM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
...Dense Marine Fog persisting across the Lower Texas Gulf
Waters...
.The combination of light winds and warm humid air moving over
the top of relatively cool nearshore Gulf waters will maintain
dense sea fog. Visibilities have been below one mile for most of
the morning and even lower visibilities of one quarter mile or
less can be expected to persist this afternoon.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping to
one quarter nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping to
one quarter nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Visibilities across the Laguna Madre are improving steadily.
Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory for the Laguna Madre has
expired. Although the Advisory has expired for the Laguna Madre,
some patchy areas of dense fog may linger across the Bay waters
this afternoon. Boat with caution.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Visibilities across the Laguna Madre are improving steadily.
Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory for the Laguna Madre has
expired. Although the Advisory has expired for the Laguna Madre,
some patchy areas of dense fog may linger across the Bay waters
this afternoon. Boat with caution.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Visibilities across the Laguna Madre are improving steadily.
Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory for the Laguna Madre has
expired. Although the Advisory has expired for the Laguna Madre,
some patchy areas of dense fog may linger across the Bay waters
this afternoon. Boat with caution.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping to
one quarter nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping to
one quarter nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather