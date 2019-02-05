TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

323 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect...

.Warm and moist air flowing over cooler continental shelf waters

has produced areas of dense sea fog.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* VISIBILITY...Below 1 nautical mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over

short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other

vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft

or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has cancelled

the Dense Fog Advisory.

Dense fog has moved out of the far offshore waters of the Gulf.

More sea fog may be possible tonight into tomorrow morning.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* VISIBILITY...Below 1 nautical mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over

short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other

vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft

or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.

