TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 10, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

432 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

...HAZARDOUS MARINE CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH MID MORNING...

.Moderate winds and elevated seas will continue across the

coastal waters through mid morning. Winds are expected to continue

to decrease this morning, however, hazardous seas will be likely

through mid morning and possibly into this afternoon across the

Gulf waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 15 knots shifting northeast with

occasional higher gusts through mid morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet through mid morning subsiding to 4 to 6

feet in the late morning and afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

