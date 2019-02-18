TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
232 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT...
.Elevated northeast to east winds and rough seas will continue.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast around 20 knots.
* BAY WATERS...choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast 20 to 30 knots.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore and 8 to 12 feet beyond 20 nm
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
