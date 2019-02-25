TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
556 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
...Marine Conditions Improving...
.Gusty northeasterly winds continue across coastal waters into
early this evening before beginning to taper some overnight.
Small craft should exercise caution across all Gulf waters with
seas of 4 to 6 feet likely, especially beyond 20 nautical miles.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
.Marine conditions have improved enough to allow the advisory to
expire, however, conditions may still be hazardous to small craft
into Monday, with seas generally 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should
exercise caution across all Gulf waters.
