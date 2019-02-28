TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

400 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

..DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT...

.Areas of sea fog will reduce visibilities below 1 nm at times. A

cold front will help to improve conditions later this morning.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over

short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other

vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft

or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.

