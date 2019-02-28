TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
400 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT...
.Areas of sea fog will reduce visibilities below 1 nm at times. A
cold front will help to improve conditions later this morning.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over
short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other
vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft
or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.
_____
