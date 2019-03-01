TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
946 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
...Areas of Dense Marine Fog Affecting The Coastline of Deep South
Texas...
.Web camera networks as well as surface observations indicate that
dense marine fog has developed across the nearshore waters of Deep
South Texas this morning. With a light northeasterly flow, fog is
also spilling across Padre Island and into the Laguna Madre. Fog
is forecast to persist through much of the afternoon and into the
early evening hours. As winds shift to a more east or southeast
direction with time, additional fog development is expected
tonight and into Saturday.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening.
* VISIBILITY...One nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
