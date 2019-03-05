TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
413 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Continue Today Across Gulf Waters...
.Strong winds and rough seas are expected to persist across the
Lower Texas Gulf Waters through today and perhaps beyond due to a
strong pressure gradient between a coastal trough and high
pressure centered across the Red River Valley.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North at 20 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore, and 7 to 10 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
