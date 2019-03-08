TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

339 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.Persistent south to southeast moist flow will move across the

cooler sea surface and contribute to the development of sea fog

over the bays and nearshore coastal waters through this morning.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* VISIBILITY...Less than one nautical mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

