TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
239 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019
...Dense Fog Advisory in Effect...
.A long fetch of warm and moist southerlies advancing over the
relatively cooler shelf waters of the northwest Gulf has resulted
in the development of sea fog.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST today.
* VISIBILITY...1 mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
