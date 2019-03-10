TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
512 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.Dense fog has redeveloped and has lowered visibilites to under a
mile. Conditions will remain favorable for dense sea fog over the
next couple of days.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* VISIBILITY...A mile or under.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over
short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other
vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft
or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather