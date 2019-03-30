TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
353 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
...A Small Craft Advisory in effect for both bays and Gulf waters
starting this evening...
.A cold front is forecast to move into the bays between 3pm and 6pm
Saturday then continue southward through the Gulf waters during
the evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are
expected ahead of the front followed by strong northerly winds in
its wake. Wind gusts to near 30 knots are a possibility from
roughly 10pm Saturday through noon Sunday...especially in the
Gulf waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening
to 7 AM CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots
after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas
between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore
waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas
up to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening
to 7 AM CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots
after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas
between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore
waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas
up to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening
to 7 AM CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots
after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas
between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore
waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas
up to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening
to 7 AM CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots
after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas
between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore
waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas
up to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening
to 7 AM CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots
after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas
between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore
waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas
up to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening
to 7 AM CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots
after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas
between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore
waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas
up to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather