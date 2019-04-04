TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Calcasieu Lake...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 233 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near West Cameron 48 to near West Cameron 149,

moving northeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 66, West Cameron 45, West Cameron 53, West Cameron 65,

West Cameron 62, West Cameron 73, West Cameron 110, West Cameron

100, West Cameron 130, West Cameron 48, West Cameron 149 and Sabine

Pass 13.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Calcasieu Lake...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 233 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near West Cameron 48 to near West Cameron 149,

moving northeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 66, West Cameron 45, West Cameron 53, West Cameron 65,

West Cameron 62, West Cameron 73, West Cameron 110, West Cameron

100, West Cameron 130, West Cameron 48, West Cameron 149 and Sabine

Pass 13.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather