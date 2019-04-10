TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1051 PM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...Strengthening southerly winds Wednesday...

.A large storm complex over the Plains will increase the flow of

moisture and winds from the Gulf. The flow will strengthen and

small craft advisory conditions with the building seas and

moderate to strong onshore flow late Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM Wednesday to

1 PM CDT Thursday.

* WINDS...Southerly winds increasing to around 20 knots with gusts

over 25 knots.

* SEAS...Building to 6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

