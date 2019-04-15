TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

323 PM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

...Adverse Marine Conditions Expected Tonight into Tuesday...

.Surface high pressure over the Northern Gulf of Mexico and low

pressure deepening across the Central Plains will result in strong

southeast winds off the lower Texas coast beginning tonight. Winds

will then increase across the Bay waters by mid-morning and

continue into the afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM

CDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM

CDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

CDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to

4 PM CDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet nearshore. 5 to 7 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

