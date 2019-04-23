TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
252 PM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Develop Offshore This Evening...
.A tight pressure gradient between a surface high pressure over
the north-eastern Gulf and low pressure from the central plains
down into Mexico will result in building seas over the offshore
waters as winds uptick to around 20 knots out of the southeast.
Some slight improvement is possible Wednesday but small craft
exercise caution wording will likely be needed.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM
CDT Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
