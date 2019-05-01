TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
306 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW WILL CONTINUE TODAY THROUGH
TONIGHT...
.An area of low pressure across West Texas and high pressure
across the eastern Gulf of Mexico will maintain a moderate to
strong southeast flow over the coastal waters today into tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 9
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to
10 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to occasionally rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
