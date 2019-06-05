TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
428 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Develop on the Coastal Gulf
Waters...
.Seas to continue to build this morning as a moderate South to
southeast winds persist over the Western Gulf of Mexico. Winds and
seas could will also continue to be locally agitated with heavy
showers or embedded thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to
improve gradually tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet occasionally 8 Feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
