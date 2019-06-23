TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
423 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW TODAY AND TONIGHT...
.An upper level disturbance will enter the Southern and Central
Plains today and contribute to the maintenance of a strong
surface pressure gradient and subsequent moderate to strong
onshore flow, and high seas over the Coastal Waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...South to southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...South to southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...South to southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...South to southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...South to southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to occasionally rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather