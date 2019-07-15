TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

...Small Craft Advisory will Expire at 4 AM...

.Winds and seas are continuing to lower this morning. However,

small craft should continue to exercise caution through the early

afternoon hours.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Small craft should continue to exercise caution through the early

afternoon hours across the Gulf waters. Onshore flow will remain

between 15 to 20 knots before lowering to around 15 knots this

afternoon. Seas will also lower to between 2 to 4 feet.

