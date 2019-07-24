TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
329 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
...Small Craft Advisory in effect...
.Moderate northeast winds will persist into the mid morning hours
before slowly diminishing.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northeast near 20 knots.
* SEAS...3 to 4 feet nearshore and 4 to 6 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
