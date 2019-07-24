TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

329 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...Small Craft Advisory in effect...

.Moderate northeast winds will persist into the mid morning hours

before slowly diminishing.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northeast near 20 knots.

* SEAS...3 to 4 feet nearshore and 4 to 6 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

