TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

858 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Eugene Island 30 to near

South Marsh Island 236 to near Vermilion 67 to Vermilion 39 to near

West Cameron 144 to 7 nm southeast of High Island 22. The

thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2937 9124 2931 9134 2865 9126 2923 9317

2922 9393 2968 9396 2975 9304 2977 9306

2958 9263 2959 9204 2960 9207 2961 9206

2948 9182 2963 9165 2964 9139 2952 9143

2955 9126 2933 9113

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Eugene Island 30 to near

South Marsh Island 236 to near Vermilion 67 to Vermilion 39 to near

West Cameron 144 to 7 nm southeast of High Island 22. The

thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2937 9124 2931 9134 2865 9126 2923 9317

2922 9393 2968 9396 2975 9304 2977 9306

2958 9263 2959 9204 2960 9207 2961 9206

2948 9182 2963 9165 2964 9139 2952 9143

2955 9126 2933 9113

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Eugene Island 30 to near

South Marsh Island 236 to near Vermilion 67 to Vermilion 39 to near

West Cameron 144 to 7 nm southeast of High Island 22. The

thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2937 9124 2931 9134 2865 9126 2923 9317

2922 9393 2968 9396 2975 9304 2977 9306

2958 9263 2959 9204 2960 9207 2961 9206

2948 9182 2963 9165 2964 9139 2952 9143

2955 9126 2933 9113

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Eugene Island 30 to near

South Marsh Island 236 to near Vermilion 67 to Vermilion 39 to near

West Cameron 144 to 7 nm southeast of High Island 22. The

thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2937 9124 2931 9134 2865 9126 2923 9317

2922 9393 2968 9396 2975 9304 2977 9306

2958 9263 2959 9204 2960 9207 2961 9206

2948 9182 2963 9165 2964 9139 2952 9143

2955 9126 2933 9113

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather