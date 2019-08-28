TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

438 PM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

At 438 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over northeastern

West Bay, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...

West Bay, The Texas City Dike, Offatts Bayou, Galveston Causeway and

southern Galveston Bay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Wind gusts to 40 knots, small hail, high waves, dangerous lightning,

and heavy rain are possible with this storm.

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

At 438 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over northeastern

West Bay, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...

West Bay, The Texas City Dike, Offatts Bayou, Galveston Causeway and

southern Galveston Bay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Wind gusts to 40 knots, small hail, high waves, dangerous lightning,

and heavy rain are possible with this storm.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather